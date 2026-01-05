K. Todd Freeman, Jonathan Cake and More Join Death of a Salesman, Starring Nathan Lane & Laurie Metcalf

Additional casting has been announced for the new production of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman. Joining previously announced stars Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, Christopher Abbott and Ben Ahlers are Tony nominee K. Todd Freeman (The Minutes, Airline Highway) as Charley, Jonathan Cake (Medea) as Ben Loman, John Drea (Little Bear Ridge Road) as Howard Wagner, Michael Benjamin Washington (The Boys in the Band) as Bernard, Tasha Lawrence (A Doll's House) as The Woman, Jake Silbermann (The Assembled Parties) as Stanley, as well as Joaquin Consuelos, Jake Termine, Karl Green and Jack Falahee, making their respective Broadway debuts.

It was also announced that Pulitzer Prize and five-time Grammy Award winning composer and musician Caroline Shaw will compose an original score for Death of a Salesman. Shaw is the youngest recipient to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music.

Directed by Tony winner Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman begins performances March 6, with opening night set for April 9 at the Winter Garden Theatre. The creative team will include scenic design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Rudy Mance, lighting design by Jack Knowles and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman.