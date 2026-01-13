Anything for the Vlog! Betsy Wolfe to Take Viewers Behind the Violet Curtain of Death Becomes Her on Broadway

Broadway powerhouse Betsy Wolfe is no stranger to the vlogging game, having previously hosted the series “Sugar, Butter, Betsy” for Broadway.com during her stint as Jenna in Waitress. On January 16, the Tony nominee will join the Broadway cast of Death Becomes Her as mortality-defying screen siren Madeline Ashton. To commemorate the run, Wolfe will be Broadway.com's latest vlogger. The new series, “Death Becomes Betsy: Backstage at Death Becomes Her With Betsy Wolfe,” will run for six weeks.

Wolfe most recently starred in Joy off-Broadway and earned a Tony nomination for playing Ann Hathaway in the original company of & Juliet. Her other Broadway credits include Waitress, Falsettos, Bullets Over Broadway and The Mystery of Edwin Drood, as well as the off-Broadway revival of The Last Five Years.

"Death Becomes Betsy" will premiere on January 16, with episodes airing weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Get tickets to Death Becomes Her!