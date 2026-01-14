Shining, Shimmering, Splendid: Rodney Ingram to Join Aladdin in Title Role

Aladdin on Broadway will welcome Rodney Ingram in the title role beginning February 3. Ainsley Melham will play his final performance on February 1.

Ingram made his Broadway debut in the ensemble of Aladdin, where he was a member of the company from 2015–2017. He played Aladdin briefly on Broadway in 2020 before originating the role in Mexico City in 2021. He previously appeared on Broadway as Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera 30th anniversary production.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2014. The Broadway production has set 17 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned 11 productions on four continents. Worldwide, it has welcomed over 22 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway and in Tokyo, Japan and Busan, South Korea.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman, three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin, with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw.

