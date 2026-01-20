 Skip to main content
Hogwarts Express: Backstage at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child With Aidan Close, Episode 5: A Day in the Life

Hogwarts Express
by Jonah de Forest • Jan 20, 2026
Tom Felton and Aidan Close

Aidan Close plays Scorpius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway. For six weeks, he’s taking fans backstage at the Lyric Theatre to see where the real magic happens.

In the penultimate episode, Close documents 24 hours in the life of a Broadway actor—from running to catch the subway to the moments immediately before the show begins. As is tradition, John Skelley returns to read an excerpt of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and Tom Felton partakes in an installment of Malfoy Manor.

Episodes are released weekly on Tuesdays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

 

