Mexodus to Return for Limited Engagement Off-Broadway This Spring

The cast and creative team for Mexodus are calling for a loopback. After a twice-extended run at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre last fall, the timely musical will return to New York for a 10-week limited engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre. Performances will run from March 6 to May 17. Written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, Mexodus uses live-looping to tell the untold story of how the Underground Railroad ran south by crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico. A recording of the show will be released as an Audible Original on June 18.

In a joint statment, Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson said: “The energy and enthusiasm audiences brought to Mexodus last fall was CRAZY and we can’t wait to bring it back to New York. In every performance, we start with a chaotic assortment of instruments and, through looping, create something much bigger than ourselves. From the stage to the global Audible release, we’re honored to extend the reach of this story of solidarity. In these insane times, it’s important that we remember that we’re all in this together. Todos estamos juntos en esto.”

Mexodus is choreographed by Tony Thomas and directed by David Mendizábal. The inventive production features scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon, costume design by David Mendizábal, lighting design by Mextly Couzin, looping systems architecture and sound design by Mikhail Fiksel and video/projections design by Johnny Moreno.

Get tickets to Mexodus!