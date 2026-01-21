Hit the Road, Abe! Oh, Mary! to Embark on National Tour

The Tony winning comedy Oh, Mary! is taking its act on the road. Cole Escola’s farcical masterclass will play select cities across the U.S. beginning in the fall of 2026. Oh, Mary! is set to launch its tour at The Bushnell in Hartford, Connecticut, with subsequent stops in Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. Engagement details, additional cities, casting and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Unapologetically divorced from history, Oh, Mary! frames Mary Todd Lincoln as an aspiring cabaret singer desperate to escape the clutches of her POTUS husband. Sam Pinkleton won a Tony for directing the production, while writer and original lead Escola won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.

The Broadway production currently stars Jinkx Monsoon, before Hedwig and the Angry Inch auteur John Cameron Mitchell seizes the First Lady’s bratty curls on February 3. Oh, Mary! is also playing in London’s West End, starring Mason Alexander Park.

Get tickets to Oh, Mary! on Broadway.