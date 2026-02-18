Corbin Bleu and John Behlmann to Join The Great Gatsby on Broadway

New money, new cast members! Corbin Bleu and John Behlmann will join the Broadway company of The Great Gatsby on March 30. Bleu is stepping into the role of Nick Carraway after originating the part in the European premiere of the production in the West End. Behlmann is joining Bleu onstage as Tom Buchanan. Current cast members Michael Maliakel and Austin Colby will play their final performances as Nick Carraway and Tom Buchanan, respectively, on March 29.

Bleu rose to fame in Disney's High School Musical franchise and has appeared on Broadway in In the Heights, Godspell, Holiday Inn and Kiss Me, Kate. New York audiences most recently saw Bleu as Seymour Krelborn in Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway. Theater veteran Behlmann returned to Broadway last season in Smash and has also performed in Shucked, Tootsie, Significant Other and Journey's End.

As previously announced, Tony nominee Eva Noblezada returns to the Jazz Age musical as Daisy Buchanan on March 4, starring opposite her husband Reeve Carney in the show’s title role when he joins the company on March 30. In preceding weeks, Noblezada will reunite with her original co-star, Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan (who plays his final performance as Jay Gatsby on March 7) and Ryan McCartan (who steps back into the role from March 8-29). Through March 2, the role of Daisy will be shared by Traci Elaine Lee, Elena Ricardo and Kyla Stone.

