Actually Romantic: Jake David Smith Performs 'For Her' From The Great Gatsby National Tour

Hear Smith—who plays Jay Gatsby on the national tour of Broadway's roaring twenties hit—sing his character's aching ballad

by Jonah de Forest • Feb 19, 2026
Jake David Smith
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Jake David Smith currently stars as Jay Gatsby on the national tour of The Great Gatsby
  • Smith stopped by the Broadway.com studio to perform the soaring ballad “For Her,” written by Jason Howland (music) and Nathan Tysen (lyrics)
  • The touring cast of The Great Gatsby includes Senzel Ahmady as Daisy Buchanan alongside an electrifying company bringing the Jazz Age hit to cities nationwide

Jake David Smith is currently leading the national tour of The Great Gatsby in the title role. The golden voiced newcomer stopped by Broadway.com to sing the ultimate yearning anthem, “For Her” from the Jazz Age Broadway hit. Try not to swoon as the dashing performer delivers the impassioned ballad, with music written by Jason Howland and lyrics by Nathan Tysen.

You can catch Smith, alongside Senzel Ahmady as Daisy Buchanan, Joshua Grosso as Nick Carraway, Leanne Robinson as Jordan Baker, Lila Coogan as Myrtle Wilson, Will Branner as Tom Buchanan, Tally Sessions as George Wilson and Edward Staudenmayer as Meyer Wolfsheim in a city near you.

