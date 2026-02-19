Jake David Smith Performs 'For Her' From The Great Gatsby National Tour

Jake David Smith is currently leading the national tour of The Great Gatsby in the title role. The golden voiced newcomer stopped by Broadway.com to sing the ultimate yearning anthem, “For Her” from the Jazz Age Broadway hit. Try not to swoon as the dashing performer delivers the impassioned ballad, with music written by Jason Howland and lyrics by Nathan Tysen.

You can catch Smith, alongside Senzel Ahmady as Daisy Buchanan, Joshua Grosso as Nick Carraway, Leanne Robinson as Jordan Baker, Lila Coogan as Myrtle Wilson, Will Branner as Tom Buchanan, Tally Sessions as George Wilson and Edward Staudenmayer as Meyer Wolfsheim in a city near you.