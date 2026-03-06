McKenzie Kurtz Kicks Off Schmigadoon! Vlog—See the Name Fans Chose!

Get ready to enjoy the ride! McKenzie Kurtz plays Betsy in Schmigadoon!, which begins performances at the Nederlander Theatre on April 4. The Broadway favorite is also Broadway.com's newest vlogger, taking fans behind the scenes during rehearsals and into previews. Her six-episode vlog will be released weekly on Fridays beginning March 13. Ahead of the first episode, we asked fans to help choose the name by heading to Kurtz's Instagram page (@mckenziekurtz). The winning name is: Farmer’s Daughter Diaries!

Tune in next Friday for the first installment of Farmer’s Daughter Diaries: Backstage at Schmigadoon! With McKenzie Kurtz. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

