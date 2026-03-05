Go on a Backstage Tour of Aladdin on Broadway With Star Rodney Ingram

Rodney Ingram has been donning the iconic red vest as Aladdin in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway for just over a month, but he made his Broadway debut in the ensemble in 2015 and was a member of the company through 2017. Now that he's back and starring in the title role, he finds himself in a whole new world.

Ingram took Broadway.com backstage at the New Amsterdam Theatre to show us the unbelievable sights. Watch the video below to meet Ingram's wife, Sonia Monroy—a swing in the company—and get a one-of-a-kind view of the theater's gorgeous ceiling artwork. Plus, take a closer look at the incredibly detailed props, learn how the tracks and traps inside of the stage work (there are 84 special effects used throughout the show!) and hear more insider info from the team that runs Aladdin night after night.

