Go on a Backstage Tour of Aladdin on Broadway With Star Rodney Ingram

The returning cast member shares how he rose to the title role and shows how the magic happens night after night

Behind the Scenes
by Sophia Rubino • Mar 5, 2026
Rodney Ingram

What to Know

  • Rodney Ingram stars as Aladdin in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway, returning to the New Amsterdam Theatre after previously performing in the ensemble from 2015 to 2017
  • In an exclusive backstage tour of Aladdin, Ingram takes Broadway.com behind the scenes, sharing a closer look at the show’s detailed props, ceiling artwork and hidden stage mechanics
  • The Broadway favorite also checks in with wife and company swing Sonia Monroy while revealing insider insight into how the hit musical runs night after night

Rodney Ingram has been donning the iconic red vest as Aladdin in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway for just over a month, but he made his Broadway debut in the ensemble in 2015 and was a member of the company through 2017. Now that he's back and starring in the title role, he finds himself in a whole new world.

Ingram took Broadway.com backstage at the New Amsterdam Theatre to show us the unbelievable sights. Watch the video below to meet Ingram's wife, Sonia Monroy—a swing in the company—and get a one-of-a-kind view of the theater's gorgeous ceiling artwork. Plus, take a closer look at the incredibly detailed props, learn how the tracks and traps inside of the stage work (there are 84 special effects used throughout the show!) and hear more insider info from the team that runs Aladdin night after night.

 

