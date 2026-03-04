Broadway Marquees to Dim Lights on March 10 in Honor of John Cunningham, Robert Duvall, Bret Hanna-Shuford and More

The Broadway in Memoriam Committee announced that on March 10 at 6:45 p.m. ET, the lights of all 41 Broadway theaters will be dimmed to honor the memories of late artists and industry members D.L. Coburn, John Cunningham, Carmen de Lavallade, Frank Dunlop, Robert Duvall, Bret Hanna-Shuford, Harry Haun and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Last year, the committee announced the establishment of Broadway in Memoriam, a quarterly tradition dedicated to honoring the remarkable individuals who have left an indelible mark on Broadway. Taking place four times a year on the second Tuesday in September, December, March and June, the lights are dimmed to provide a moment of reflection and remembrance to those lost in the community.

Those wishing to honor an industry member for inclusion in future ceremonies may visit BroadwayMarqueeInMemoriam.org. The submission form for consideration requires the name of the individual to be honored, year of birth and year of passing, a description of their work on Broadway and a digital photo. The next application deadline is May 12, 2026 for the June 9, 2026 dimming.