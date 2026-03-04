 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Broadway Marquees to Dim Lights on March 10 in Honor of John Cunningham, Robert Duvall, Bret Hanna-Shuford and More

The quarterly Broadway in Memoriam ceremony will honor eight artists and industry members with a moment of reflection across all 41 theaters

News
by Sophia Rubino • Mar 4, 2026
D.L Coburn, Carmen de Lavallade, Robert Duvall, John Cunningham, Bret Hanna-Shuford, Harry Haun, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Frank Dunlop
(Photos: Broadway.com, Emilio Madrid, c/o The New York Public Library's Billy Rose Theatre Division, Martha Swope, Emilio Madrid, Broadway.com, Emilio Madrid, Allan Warren)

What to Know

  • All 41 Broadway theaters will dim lights on March 10 at 6:45 p.m. ET to honor D.L. Coburn, John Cunningham, Carmen de Lavallade, Frank Dunlop, Robert Duvall, Bret Hanna-Shuford, Harry Haun and Isiah Whitlock Jr., as part of the Broadway in Memoriam tribute
  • Broadway in Memoriam is a quarterly tradition held on the second Tuesday of September, December, March and June, recognizing late Broadway artists and industry professionals who made a lasting impact on the theater community
  • Submissions for future Broadway in Memoriam ceremonies can be made at BroadwayMarqueeInMemoriam.org, requiring biographical details and a photo; the next deadline is May 12, 2026 for the June 9, 2026 Broadway theater light-dimming ceremony

The Broadway in Memoriam Committee announced that on March 10 at 6:45 p.m. ET, the lights of all 41 Broadway theaters will be dimmed to honor the memories of late artists and industry members D.L. Coburn, John Cunningham, Carmen de Lavallade, Frank Dunlop, Robert Duvall, Bret Hanna-Shuford, Harry Haun and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Last year, the committee announced the establishment of Broadway in Memoriam, a quarterly tradition dedicated to honoring the remarkable individuals who have left an indelible mark on Broadway. Taking place four times a year on the second Tuesday in September, December, March and June, the lights are dimmed to provide a moment of reflection and remembrance to those lost in the community.

Those wishing to honor an industry member for inclusion in future ceremonies may visit BroadwayMarqueeInMemoriam.org. The submission form for consideration requires the name of the individual to be honored, year of birth and year of passing, a description of their work on Broadway and a digital photo. The next application deadline is May 12, 2026 for the June 9, 2026 dimming.

Articles Trending Now

  1. See the New Stars of Hadestown in First Look Broadway Photos
  2. Debbie Gravitte and Carrie St. Louis to Join Just In Time on Broadway
  3. Bob The Drag Queen Is Living His Broadway Dream in Moulin Rouge!, Says Megan Thee Stallion 'Has This in the Bag'
Back to Top