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Schmigadoon! Musical Starts Broadway Performances Tonight

Alex Brightman and Sara Chase lead the new musical comedy at the Nederlander Theatre

Curtain Up
by Sophia Rubino • Apr 4, 2026
The Broadway cast of "Schmigadoon!"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

What to Know

  • Schmigadoon! begins Broadway performances April 4, 2026 at the Nederlander Theatre, with opening night set for April 20 and a limited run through September 6
  • Alex Brightman and Sara Chase lead the cast of the musical based on the Apple TV+ series, joined by Ana Gasteyer, Ann Harada, Brad Oscar, Isabelle McCalla, Ayaan Diop, Ivan Hernandez, Max Clayton, McKenzie Kurtz and Maulik Pancholy
  • Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon! features a book and Emmy-winning score by Cinco Paul and is produced by Lorne Michaels, bringing the Golden Age-inspired musical comedy to Broadway

Schmigadoon! begins performances on April 4, just over the bridge at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre. Opening night is on April 20, with the limited engagement scheduled to run through September 6.

The musical stars Alex Brightman as Josh Skinner and Sara Chase as Melissa Gimble, with Ana Gasteyer as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada as Florence Menlove, Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ayaan Diop as Carson, Ivan Hernandez as Doc, Max Clayton as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy and Maulik Pancholy as The Reverend.

From Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels and based on the Apple Original series from Universal Television, Schmigadoon! is directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli (Death Becomes Her, Newsies The Musical) and features a book and Emmy-winning score by Cinco Paul, set design by three-time Tony winner Scott Pask, costume design by two-time Tony winner Linda Cho, lighting design by two-time Tony winner Donald Holder, sound design by Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design by Tom Watson and makeup design by Ashley Ryan.

New York doctors Josh and Meliss set out on a couples’ backpacking retreat to rekindle the flame, but instead find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople won’t stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere, and the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

Get tickets to Schmigadoon!

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