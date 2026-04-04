Schmigadoon! Musical Starts Broadway Performances Tonight

Schmigadoon! begins performances on April 4, just over the bridge at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre. Opening night is on April 20, with the limited engagement scheduled to run through September 6.

The musical stars Alex Brightman as Josh Skinner and Sara Chase as Melissa Gimble, with Ana Gasteyer as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada as Florence Menlove, Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ayaan Diop as Carson, Ivan Hernandez as Doc, Max Clayton as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy and Maulik Pancholy as The Reverend.

From Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels and based on the Apple Original series from Universal Television, Schmigadoon! is directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli (Death Becomes Her, Newsies The Musical) and features a book and Emmy-winning score by Cinco Paul, set design by three-time Tony winner Scott Pask, costume design by two-time Tony winner Linda Cho, lighting design by two-time Tony winner Donald Holder, sound design by Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design by Tom Watson and makeup design by Ashley Ryan.

New York doctors Josh and Meliss set out on a couples’ backpacking retreat to rekindle the flame, but instead find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople won’t stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere, and the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

Get tickets to Schmigadoon!