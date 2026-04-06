Mark Ballas Joins Whitney Leavitt in Chicago on Broadway Tonight

Mark Ballas begins performances as silver-tongued lawyer Billy Flynn in Broadway's Chicago on April 6. The Dancing With the Stars pro and theater veteran will play the besuited razzle dazzler for a 4-week limited engagement through May 3 at the Ambassador Theatre. He will perform alongside his former Dancing With the Stars partner Whitney Leavitt, who previously extended her run as Roxie Hart through May 3.

Ballas and Leavitt competed together on the most recent season of Dancing With the Stars, finishing in sixth place. In a prophetic turn of events, one of the duo's most notable performances was a foxtrot rendition of “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago. Ballas is an 11-time finalist and three-time champion of the show, earning a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Choreography. He was also a cast member on season four of Peacock's reality competition The Traitors US, where he went up against Chicago alum Lisa Rinna.

Ballas made his Broadway debut in 2016 as the final Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys, later performing the role on the national tour in Los Angeles and at The Muny Theatre in St. Louis. He went on to star as Charlie Price in Kinky Boots on Broadway in 2019. He's also a former Broadway.com vlogger!

Ballas joins Leavitt as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and M. Kilgore as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Zach Bravo, Austin Dunn, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mariah Reives, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm and Jeff Sullivan.

Chicago is directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking. The Tony-winning musical revival features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb.

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