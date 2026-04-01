Josh Rivera's Mom Had One Reaction to His Rocky Horror Role: 'You're the Naked Guy?'

Josh Rivera, perhaps best known for his role as Chino in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story film, will not be wearing chinos as Rocky in The Rocky Horror Show. Far from it. The actor spoke to Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek about his Broadway debut, the energy harnessed by the cast and his antici...pation for the show to begin.

Rivera first saw the film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, when he was in his early twenties. When he shared the news with his mother that he would be making his Broadway debut in the production, she admitted she hadn’t seen it. “Then she watches the movie,” Rivera says, “and she's like, ‘I thought you were the main guy. You're the naked guy.’”

For those unfamiliar with the film or the stage show, “the naked guy” refers to the signature gold hot pants typically sported by Rocky. The costumes, coupled with the camp and comedy, mean that the pure heart at the center of The Rocky Horror Show can come as a surprise to first-time viewers. "I remember being surprised at how moving I thought it was," says Rivera, "because it's kind of a take on B sci-fi/satire for a little while, and then all of a sudden in the last quarter it gets really sincere."

With the show being a perfect balance of dark and light, the company began their rehearsals with a 10-15 minute dance circle as a way to check in and prepare for the contents of the show. “I really like it because it's a way to connect with one another,” says Rivera of the tradition. “Obviously we're doing very strange things to one another and it's just a good way to kind of clock in with each other beforehand and warm up our bodies.”

Many of the “very strange things” Rivera mentions are subject to a history of call-and-response that became popularized during midnight screenings of the film. “That's going to potentially be a really fun thing that we cultivate together, the company and the audience members. So I can't wait,” Rivera teases. "I love the energy that comes [with it]. I want it to feel like a party. I want it to be a really fun spectacle that everybody can feel like they in some way participated."

The Rocky Horror Show is now in performances at Studio 54, and is scheduled to run through June 21.

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