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Go on a Backstage Tour of Ragtime With Anna Grace Barlow

The Evelyn Nesbit star gives a behind-the-scenes look at costumes, the iconic staircase and life inside the Vivian Beaumont

Behind the Scenes
by Sophia Rubino • Mar 19, 2026
Anna Grace Barlow at "Ragtime"

What to Know

  • Anna Grace Barlow makes her Broadway debut as Evelyn Nesbit in Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Ragtime at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre
  • Go backstage with Barlow for an inside look at the production, including Linda Cho’s Tony-winning costumes and the show’s iconic “Crime of the Century"
  • The video tour reveals behind-the-scenes details like the massive staircase, cast rituals and hidden theater secrets audiences don’t see

Anna Grace Barlow is currently playing Evelyn Nesbit in Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Ragtime. She swung right onto Broadway, making her debut with the company. “Whee!” went backstage with her at the Vivan Beaumont to get an inside look at the “Crime of the Century.”

The spacious yet intimate theater is packed with hidden treasures. Watch the video below to see close-ups of Tony winner Linda Cho’s costumes, the “Big Ass Staircase” and even the brand of gum the cast of Ragtime chews eight times a week. Plus, Barlow has a message for people who wear glasses—or, rather, an apology.

 

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