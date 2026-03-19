Go on a Backstage Tour of Ragtime With Anna Grace Barlow

Anna Grace Barlow is currently playing Evelyn Nesbit in Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Ragtime. She swung right onto Broadway, making her debut with the company. “Whee!” went backstage with her at the Vivan Beaumont to get an inside look at the “Crime of the Century.”

The spacious yet intimate theater is packed with hidden treasures. Watch the video below to see close-ups of Tony winner Linda Cho’s costumes, the “Big Ass Staircase” and even the brand of gum the cast of Ragtime chews eight times a week. Plus, Barlow has a message for people who wear glasses—or, rather, an apology.

Get tickets to Ragtime!