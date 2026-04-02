Lin-Manuel Miranda to Direct Film Adaptation of Dave Malloy’s Octet

Lin-Manuel Miranda has found his next directorial project. The Hamilton creator will direct a feature film adaptation of Dave Malloy’s musical Octet for 5000 Broadway Productions. Malloy, who wrote the original musical’s book, music and lyrics, is adapting the screenplay and will also executive produce. The announcement comes alongside news that producer Julie Oh has joined Miranda’s company as its first-ever head of film and TV. Oh will produce Octet alongside John Skidmore for Best Kept Secret Productions and Luis A. Miranda, Jr., president of 5000 Broadway Productions.

Premiering in 2019, Octet follows eight internet-obsessed strangers who gather in a church basement, lock away their phones and attempt to confront their digital dependency. The musical explores addiction, connection and the search for human presence in an increasingly online world.

“I haven’t stopped thinking about Octet since I saw Annie Tippe’s premiere production in November of 2019,” Miranda said in a statement. “Dave Malloy’s score is versatile, brilliant and grows more relevant with each passing year. It won’t leave me alone so here we are.”

Malloy's credits also include the musical Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, which was nominated for 12 Tony Awards in 2017 and six Olivier Awards in 2025. He has written music for 18 musicals, including Three Houses, The Witches, Moby-Dick, Ghost Quartet and Preludes. He has received three Obie Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, a Drama Desk Award, a Smithsonian Ingenuity Award and a Jonathan Larson Grant. His musical Black Swan will be produced at ART in Cambridge, Massachusetts in the spring of 2026.

“I am over the moon that Lin-Manuel is turning Octet into a movie,” Malloy said in a statement. “I was utterly gobsmacked by his work on tick, tick...Boom!, and feel so honored to have such a beacon of the musical theater world bring this piece into a new life.”

Miranda praised Oh, who previously produced tick, tick…BOOM! and oversaw the film’s acquisition by Netflix while at Imagine Entertainment. “Julie Oh is a masterful producer and creative with a clear vision,” Miranda said. “Her contributions to tick, tick…BOOM! were essential to its very existence, and I’m looking forward to continuing our collaboration on Octet and with future projects at 5000 Broadway Productions.”

Casting for the film will be announced at a later date.