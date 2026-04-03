Get a First Look at the Schmigadoon! Cast on Broadway

The cast of "Schmigadoon!" (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

It’s a schmirst schmook! Or, rather, a first look at Schmigadoon! Broadway. If you’re trying to admire from afar and not get stuck there forever, this is your chance!

Ahead of performances beginning on April 4 at the Nederlander Theatre, check out the brand-new production photo above of Schmigadoon! cast members Alex Brightman as Josh Skinner, Sara Chase as Melissa Gimble, Ana Gasteyer as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada as Florence Menlove, Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ivan Hernandez as Doc, Maulik Pancholy as The Reverend, Max Clayton as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy and Ayaan Diop as Carson.

The rest of the townsfolk are Afra Hines, Becca Petersen, Brandon Block, Clyde Alves, Jess LeProtto, Joshua Burrage, Kaleigh Cronin, Keven Quillon, Kimberly Immanuel, Lauralyn McClelland, Lyrica Woodruff, Maria Briggs, Miles McNicoll, Nathan Lucrezio, Richard Riaz Yoder, Shina Ann Morris and Zachary Downer.

Opening night of Schmigadoon! is April 20, and performances will run through September 6.

Get tickets to Schmigadoon!