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Farmer's Daughter Diaries: Backstage at Schmigadoon! With McKenzie Kurtz, Episode 3: Welcome to Our Little Town

Episode three features exclusive Schmigadoon! press day footage, dressing room moments and a fan Q&A

Farmer's Daughter Diaries
by Sophia Rubino • Apr 3, 2026
McKenzie Kurtz, Max Clayton and Isabelle McCalla backstage at "Schmigadoon!"

What to Know

  • McKenzie Kurtz stars as Betsy in Schmigadoon! on Broadway, beginning performances April 4 at the Nederlander Theatre
  • Her vlog series, Farmer’s Daughter Diaries, gives fans exclusive behind-the-scenes access, including rehearsals, press day footage and backstage moments
  • New episodes drop weekly on Fridays, featuring dressing room tours, cast insights and fan Q&A, with highlights also on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal

McKenzie Kurtz plays the flirtatious and fun-loving ingénue Betsy in Schmigadoon!, which begins performances at the Nederlander Theatre on April 4. The Broadway favorite, who has starred in Wicked, Frozen and The Heart of Rock and Roll, is taking fans behind the scenes during rehearsals and into previews with her six-episode vlog, Farmer's Daughter Diaries.

The third episode really packs a punch as Kurtz provides exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the Schmigadoon! press day at New 42 Studios. As the cast moves into the Nederlander Theatre, continue watching for behind-the-stage footage, including Kurtz’s dressing room, which she shares with Ann Harada and Isabelle McCalla. Plus, if you asked Kurtz a question on her Instagram, it might just have been answered in her fan Q&A.

Episodes of Farmer's Daughter Diaries are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

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