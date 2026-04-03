Farmer's Daughter Diaries: Backstage at Schmigadoon! With McKenzie Kurtz, Episode 3: Welcome to Our Little Town

McKenzie Kurtz plays the flirtatious and fun-loving ingénue Betsy in Schmigadoon!, which begins performances at the Nederlander Theatre on April 4. The Broadway favorite, who has starred in Wicked, Frozen and The Heart of Rock and Roll, is taking fans behind the scenes during rehearsals and into previews with her six-episode vlog, Farmer's Daughter Diaries.

The third episode really packs a punch as Kurtz provides exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the Schmigadoon! press day at New 42 Studios. As the cast moves into the Nederlander Theatre, continue watching for behind-the-stage footage, including Kurtz’s dressing room, which she shares with Ann Harada and Isabelle McCalla. Plus, if you asked Kurtz a question on her Instagram, it might just have been answered in her fan Q&A.

Episodes of Farmer's Daughter Diaries are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

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