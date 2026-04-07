Tom Felton Extends Broadway Run in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Through November 2026

Tom Felton, who made his Broadway debut in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in November 2025, has extended his run through November 1, 2026. He continues in the role of Draco Malfoy, which he originated in the Harry Potter film series.

This is the first time a cast member from the original Harry Potter films has joined the stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which tells a new story that takes place 19 years after the end of the original series. Draco, now a father, along with Harry, Ron and Hermione are all grown up and sending their own children off to Hogwarts.

The current cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is led by John Skelley as Harry Potter and Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter with Emmet Smith as their son Albus Potter. Rachel Christopher and Daniel Fredrick play Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively, with Janae Hammond as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Felton plays Draco Malfoy with Aidan Close as his son Scorpius Malfoy. Kristen Martin plays Delphi Diggory.

Additionally, the cast includes Chadd Alexander, John Alix, Logan Becker, Darby Breedlove, Megan Byrne, James Cribbins, Ted Deasy, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Dani Goldberg, Alexis Gordon, Caleb Hafen, Logan James Hall, Chance Marshaun Hill, Jamie Jackson, Jay Mack, Samaria Nixon-Fleming, Bradley Patchett, Alexandra Peter, Dan Plehal, Allie Re, Gabrielle Reid, Isaac Phaman Reynolds, Kiaya Scott, Maren Searle, Tom Stephens. Khadija Tariyan, Baylen Thomas, Julius Williams and Riley Thad Young.

Felton is not scheduled to appear at performances May 11-31, August 17-23, September 14-20, and October 12-18.

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