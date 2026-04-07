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Photos: Becky Shaw's Broadway Opening Night Brings Out The Pitt Cast & Starry Crowd

Patrick Ball, Alden Ehrenreich, Madeline Brewer and more are joined by original cast members for the red carpet festivities

Photo Op
by Sophia Rubino • Apr 7, 2026
Alden Ehrenreich, Lauren Patten, Madeline Brewer, Linda Emond and Patrick Ball
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Becky Shaw opens on Broadway under director Trip Cullman, nearly 20 years after Gina Gionfriddo’s play first premiered in New York
  • Cast includes Alden Ehrenreich, Lauren Patten, Madeline Brewer, Linda Emond and The Pitt’s Patrick Ball, who attended opening night with co-stars and guests
  • Opening night brought out celebrity attendees like Jesse Eisenberg, Tony Kushner and original cast members, with photos from the red carpet and full gallery available

In their best first date garb, the cast and creative team of Gina Gionfriddo’s Becky Shaw walked the opening night carpet of the play’s Broadway bow. Directed by Trip Cullman, the play debuts almost 20 years after its New York premiere. It stars Alden Ehrenreich, Lauren Patten, Madeline Brewer, Linda Emond and The Pitt’s Patrick Ball, who was joined on the carpet by his hospital co-workers and celebrity guests including Jesse Eisenberg, Tony Kushner and original Becky Shaw cast members Emily Bergl, Annie Parisse, Kelly Bishop and Tommy Sadoski. Take a look at the photos and full gallery below.

Alden Ehrenreich dresses smartly after his Broadway debut as Max in Becky Shaw. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Patrick Ball makes his Broadway debut as Andrew in Becky Shaw. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Madeline Brewer plays the titular chaos agent in Becky Shaw and rocked a butter yellow gown for the show’s opening night on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
The Pitt cast members Brandon Mendez Homer, Elysia Roorbach, Sepideh Moafi, Isa Briones, Supriya Ganesh, Laëtitia Hollard and Lucas Iverson pose with co-star Patrick Ball as he makes his Broadway debut in Becky Shaw. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

 

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