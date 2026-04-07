Photos: Becky Shaw's Broadway Opening Night Brings Out The Pitt Cast & Starry Crowd

Alden Ehrenreich, Lauren Patten, Madeline Brewer, Linda Emond and Patrick Ball (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
In their best first date garb, the cast and creative team of Gina Gionfriddo’s Becky Shaw walked the opening night carpet of the play’s Broadway bow. Directed by Trip Cullman, the play debuts almost 20 years after its New York premiere. It stars Alden Ehrenreich, Lauren Patten, Madeline Brewer, Linda Emond and The Pitt’s Patrick Ball, who was joined on the carpet by his hospital co-workers and celebrity guests including Jesse Eisenberg, Tony Kushner and original Becky Shaw cast members Emily Bergl, Annie Parisse, Kelly Bishop and Tommy Sadoski. Take a look at the photos and full gallery below.