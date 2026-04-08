Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt to Lead Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway

The next generation of Helperbots have arrived! Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt are set to lead the Broadway's Maybe Happy Ending in the roles of Oliver and Claire. Piser will replace Tony winner Darren Criss on May 19, following his final performance on May 17. Kevitt, the original Claire standby, assumes the role full-time after playing itfor an extended period from February 17 through April 2 at Broadway's Belasco Theatre.

Piser's Broadway credits include Redwood, Dear Evan Hansen, KPOP and Wicked. Kevitt's credits include Broadway's Back to the Future and regional productions of Miss Saigon, A Chorus Line, The King and I and more.

Along with this announcement, original standbys Steven Huynh and Claire Kwon, who currently plays Claire on Broadway through May 17, will lead the Maybe Happy Ending multi-year North American tour, which will play its first performance in Baltimore on September 13, 2026. The tour has stops planned in more than 30 cities, including Los Angeles, D.C., Chicago, Tampa, St. Louis, Detroit, San Francisco, Providence and many others.

Maybe Happy Ending, directed by Michael Arden, opened on Broadway on November 12, 2024 and went on to win six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. In addition to Criss and Kwon, the show currently features original cast members Dez Duron and Marcus Choi as well as Huynh, Kevitt, Daniel May and Christopher James Tamayo. Joining the Maybe Happy Ending company as the standby for Claire are Savy Jackson and Cathy Ang, who joins as a vacation cover. Jackson is scheduled to perform the role of Claire for three weeks from August 4 through 22.

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