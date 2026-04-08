Pentatonix Star Kirstin Maldonado to Join SIX: The Musical on Broadway

Anne Boleyn has grown a new head. Starting June 1, three-time Grammy-winning Pentatonix vocalist Kirstin Maldonado will return to Broadway as Anne Boleyn in SIX: The Musical. Maldonado will take over from Dylan Mulvaney, who will play her final performance on May 31.

Maldonado is a singer, songwriter, actress and founding member of Pentatonix. This marks her second Broadway credit after joining the cast of Kinky Boots on Broadway as Lauren in 2018.

She joins continuing queens Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Abigail Barlow as Katherine Howard and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr.

SIX celebrated its official Broadway opening night at the Lena Horne Theatre on October 3, 2021. Now in its fifth historic year on Broadway, SIX is the longest running of 200 shows to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre since it first opened a century ago as the Mansfield Theatre in 1926.

The national tour of SIX is currently playing throughout the U.S. The show also has productions in London’s West End, on tour in the U.K. and Ireland and in cities throughout Europe.

Get tickets to SIX: The Musical!