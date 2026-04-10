Farmer's Daughter Diaries: Backstage at Schmigadoon! With McKenzie Kurtz, Episode 4: Say Yes to the Dress

McKenzie Kurtz plays the flirtatious and fun-loving ingénue Betsy in Schmigadoon!, which began performances at the Nederlander Theatre on April 4. The Broadway favorite, who has starred in Wicked, Frozen and The Heart of Rock and Roll, is taking fans behind the scenes during rehearsals and into previews with her six-episode vlog, Farmer's Daughter Diaries.

For the fourth episode, Kurtz brings the audience along for the invited dress rehearsal and first preview of Schmigadoon! Stay tuned for pop-ups from cast members and their honest reactions to putting the show in front of a crowd. Kurtz also provides a sneak peek at options for her opening night dress—you'll have to check back in to see which she chose!

Episodes of Farmer's Daughter Diaries are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

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