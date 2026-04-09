Death of a Salesman on Broadway: First Look at Nathan Lane & Laurie Metcalf in New Revival

Meet the Lomans. The Joe Mantello-directed Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s American classic Death of a Salesman began performances on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre on March 6, ahead of opening night on April 9. Death of a Salesman tells the tale of Willy Loman, an aging traveling salesman coming to terms with the emptiness of his life. Attention must be paid to these new production photos featuring Nathan Lane as Willy Loman, Laurie Metcalf as Linda Loman, Christopher Abbott as Biff Loman and Ben Ahlers as Happy Loman.

Nathan Lane as Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Laurie Metcalf as Linda Loman in Death of a Salesman (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Christopher Abbott as Biff Loman in Death of a Salesman (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Ben Ahlers as Happy Loman in Death of a Salesman (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

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