First Look Photos: Stranger Things: The First Shadow Year Two Broadway Cast

Victor de Paula Rocha as Henry Creel in "Stranger Things: The First Shadow" (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

The year two cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow had their yearbook photos taken. The production released new shots of Victor de Paula Rocha as Henry Creel, joined by Ayana Cymone as Patty Newby, Shea Grant as Joyce Maldonado, Juan Carlos as Bob Newby, Matthew Erick White as James Hopper, Jr., and John Zdrojeski as Dr. Brenner.

The cast also features Justin Adams, Ben Ashcraft as Alan Munson, Rosie Benton as Virginia Creel, Janie Brookshire, Kelsey Anne Brown, Malcolm Callender, Lia Christina as Alice Creel, John Patrick Collins as Lonnie Byers, Antoinette Comer, Robert T. Cunningham as Charles Sinclair, Tom D’Agustino, Dora Dolphin as Karen Childress, Nya Garner, Jennie Harney-Fleming as Patty’s Mom, Andrew Hovelson as Principal Newby, Rebecca Hurd, Thatcher Jacobs as Walter Henderson, Keller Kennedy, Ted Koch as Chief Hopper, Patrick Scott McDermott, Sean Mikesh, Quinn Nehr as Ted Wheeler, Nick Rehberger as Victor Creel, Zoe Sage as Sue Anderson, Afra Sophia Tully as Claudia Yount, Stephen Wattrus, Maya West and Francesca Yhlen as Alice Creel.

Check out the highlights and full gallery below to see the new cast in action, plus the production's stunning visual effects.

Ayana Cymone as Patty Newby and Victor de Paula Rocha as Henry Creel in Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

John Zdrojeski as Dr. Brenner and Victor de Paula Rocha as Henry Creel in Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

The cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Victor de Paula Rocha as Henry Creel in Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

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