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First Look Photos: Stranger Things: The First Shadow Year Two Broadway Cast

The year two company—including Victor de Paula Rocha and Ayana Cymone—steps into Hawkins in newly released images

First Look
by Sophia Rubino • Apr 9, 2026
Victor de Paula Rocha as Henry Creel in "Stranger Things: The First Shadow"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

What to Know

  • Stranger Things: The First Shadow has unveiled its year two Broadway cast with new production photos, featuring Victor de Paula Rocha as Henry Creel and Ayana Cymone as Patty Newby
  • The cast includes Shea Grant, Juan Carlos, Matthew Erick White, John Zdrojeski and a full ensemble of returning and new company members
  • Fans can view the full photo gallery and production visuals, highlighting the cast and the show’s signature stage effects

The year two cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow had their yearbook photos taken. The production released new shots of Victor de Paula Rocha as Henry Creel, joined by Ayana Cymone as Patty Newby, Shea Grant as Joyce Maldonado, Juan Carlos as Bob Newby, Matthew Erick White as James Hopper, Jr., and John Zdrojeski as Dr. Brenner.

The cast also features Justin Adams, Ben Ashcraft as Alan Munson, Rosie Benton as Virginia Creel, Janie Brookshire, Kelsey Anne Brown, Malcolm Callender, Lia Christina as Alice Creel, John Patrick Collins as Lonnie Byers, Antoinette Comer, Robert T. Cunningham as Charles Sinclair, Tom D’Agustino, Dora Dolphin as Karen Childress, Nya Garner, Jennie Harney-Fleming as Patty’s Mom, Andrew Hovelson as Principal Newby, Rebecca Hurd, Thatcher Jacobs as Walter Henderson, Keller Kennedy, Ted Koch as Chief Hopper, Patrick Scott McDermott, Sean Mikesh, Quinn Nehr as Ted Wheeler, Nick Rehberger as Victor Creel, Zoe Sage as Sue Anderson, Afra Sophia Tully as Claudia Yount, Stephen Wattrus, Maya West and Francesca Yhlen as Alice Creel.

Check out the highlights and full gallery below to see the new cast in action, plus the production's stunning visual effects.

Ayana Cymone as Patty Newby and Victor de Paula Rocha as Henry Creel in Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
John Zdrojeski as Dr. Brenner and Victor de Paula Rocha as Henry Creel in Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
The cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
Victor de Paula Rocha as Henry Creel in Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
View the Full Gallery Here

 

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Stranger Things: The First Shadow

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Star Files

Rosie Benton

Juan Carlos

Robert T. Cunningham

Ayana Cymone

Dora Dolphin

Shea Grant

Jennie Harney-Fleming

Andrew Hovelson

Ted Koch

Victor de Paula Rocha

Matthew Erick White

John Zdrojeski
View All (12)

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