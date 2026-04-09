Raise Your Glass! P!NK to Host the 79th Annual Tony Awards

Three-time Grammy Award winner P!NK will host the 79th Annual Tony Awards on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall.

“It is the honor of an entire lifetime to host a night celebrating the literal hardest working people in showbiz,” said P!NK. “Broadway has shaped my life and how I put my own shows together—it is a community that is supportive, and inclusive, and full of talent and love. These people give magic every single day, and I cannot wait to celebrate them with the entire world.”

P!NK’s “Raise Your Glass” is featured in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and “F**kin’ Perfect” can be heard in & Juliet.

P!NK’s work has earned three Grammy Awards, a Daytime Emmy Award and seven MTV Video Music Awards, including the 2017 Vanguard Award. In 2019, she became the first international artist to receive the BRITs Outstanding Contribution to Music Award and she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Additional distinctions include the Billboard Music Awards Icon honors and the iHeartRadio Icon honors. Her nine studio albums and greatest hits collection have sold more than 60 million album equivalents globally. She has earned 15 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including four No. 1s, and she has filled arenas and stadiums around the world with her high-energy, high-flying, record-setting shows.

Presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, the 2026 Tony Awards will recognize outstanding achievement by theater professionals during the 2025-26 Broadway season. Produced by Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the League and the Wing, Raj Kapoor, Sarah Levine Hall and Jack Sussman will produce this year’s show. Kapoor and Levine Hall will also serve as co-showrunners. Patrick Menton and Rob Paine will co-executive produce, with Menton also serving as head of talent.

The ceremony will broadcast live to both coasts from 8:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m. ET/5:00p.m.–8:00 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+. Nominations will be announced on May 5.