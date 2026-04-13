Olivier Awards Winners 2026: Paddington The Musical, Rachel Zegler and Rosamund Pike Lead Big Night

Paddington The Musical and James Graham’s Punch were this year’s Olivier Award winners for Best New Musical and Best New Play. Of the 11 nominations it received, Paddington The Musical took home seven, including Best Actor in a Musical, which was shared by James Hameed and Arti Shah. The ceremony was held on April 12 at the Royal Albert Hall and hosted by Nick Mohammed.

Rosamund Pike in Inter Alia (Photo: Manual Harlan)

All My Sons was named Best Revival, and Paapa Essiedu earned Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in the production. Rosamund Pike won Best Actress for her performance in the Broadway bound Inter Alia. The West End transfer of Cole Escola’s Oh, Mary! won Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play.

Diego Andres Rodriguez, Rachel Zegler and James Olivas in Evita (Photo: Marc Brenner)

Into the Woods received two trophies of 11, in the Best Musical Revival and Best Lighting Design categories. In the musical performance categories, Rachel Zegler won Best Actress in a Musical for Jamie Lloyd’s Evita. Victoria Hamilton-Barritt and Tom Edden for Paddington The Musical each won Best Supporting Actress and Actor in a Musical, respectively.

Here's the full list of winners.

Best New Play

Punch by James Graham at Young Vic & Apollo Theatre

Best New Musical

Paddington The Musical, music & lyrics by Tom Fletcher & book by Jessica Swale at Savoy Theatre

Best Revival

All My Sons by Arthur Miller at Wyndham's Theatre

Best Musical Revival

Into The Woods, music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by James Lapine at Bridge Theatre

Best Actress

Rosamund Pike for Inter Alia at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Best Actor

Jack Holden for Kenrex at The Other Palace

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Paapa Essiedu for All My Sons at Wyndham's Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Julie Hesmondhalgh for Punch at Young Vic & Apollo Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Tom Edden for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical

James Hameed & Arti Shah for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical

Rachel Zegler for Evita at The London Palladium

Best Director

Luke Sheppard for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre

Best Costume Design

Gabriella Slade (Costume Design) & Tahra Zafar (Paddington Design) for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre

Best Sound Design

Giles Thomas for Kenrex at The Other Palace

Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play

Oh, Mary! by Cole Escola at Trafalgar Theatre

Best Family Show

The Boy At The Back Of The Class, adapted by Nick Ahad at Rose Theatre

Best Theatre Choreographer

Fabian Aloise for Evita at The London Palladium

Best Set Design

Tom Pye (Set Design) & Ash J Woodward (Video Design) for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre

Best Lighting Design

Aideen Malone (Lighting Design) & Roland Horvath (Video Design) for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre

Best New Production in Affiliate Theatre

The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams at The Yard Theatre

Best New Opera Production

Dead Man Walking by English National Opera at London Coliseum

Best New Dance Production

Into The Hairy by Sharon Eyal for S-E-D at Sadler's Wells

Outstanding Musical Contribution

Chris Fenwick (Musical Supervision & Arrangements) & Sean Hayes (Live Piano Performance of Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue) for Good Night, Oscar at Barbican Theatre