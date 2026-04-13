Olivier Awards Winners 2026: Paddington The Musical, Rachel Zegler and Rosamund Pike Lead Big Night

Paddington The Musical and James Graham’s Punch were this year’s Olivier Award winners for Best New Musical and Best New Play. Of the 11 nominations it received, Paddington The Musical took home seven, including Best Actor in a Musical, which was shared by James Hameed and Arti Shah. The ceremony was held on April 12 at the Royal Albert Hall and hosted by Nick Mohammed.
All My Sons was named Best Revival, and Paapa Essiedu earned Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in the production. Rosamund Pike won Best Actress for her performance in the Broadway bound Inter Alia. The West End transfer of Cole Escola’s Oh, Mary! won Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play.
Into the Woods received two trophies of 11, in the Best Musical Revival and Best Lighting Design categories. In the musical performance categories, Rachel Zegler won Best Actress in a Musical for Jamie Lloyd’s Evita. Victoria Hamilton-Barritt and Tom Edden for Paddington The Musical each won Best Supporting Actress and Actor in a Musical, respectively.
Here's the full list of winners.
Best New Play
Punch by James Graham at Young Vic & Apollo Theatre
Best New Musical
Paddington The Musical, music & lyrics by Tom Fletcher & book by Jessica Swale at Savoy Theatre
Best Revival
All My Sons by Arthur Miller at Wyndham's Theatre
Best Musical Revival
Into The Woods, music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by James Lapine at Bridge Theatre
Best Actress
Rosamund Pike for Inter Alia at National Theatre – Lyttelton
Best Actor
Jack Holden for Kenrex at The Other Palace
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Paapa Essiedu for All My Sons at Wyndham's Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Julie Hesmondhalgh for Punch at Young Vic & Apollo Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Tom Edden for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre
Best Actor in a Musical
James Hameed & Arti Shah for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical
Rachel Zegler for Evita at The London Palladium
Best Director
Luke Sheppard for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre
Best Costume Design
Gabriella Slade (Costume Design) & Tahra Zafar (Paddington Design) for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre
Best Sound Design
Giles Thomas for Kenrex at The Other Palace
Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play
Oh, Mary! by Cole Escola at Trafalgar Theatre
Best Family Show
The Boy At The Back Of The Class, adapted by Nick Ahad at Rose Theatre
Best Theatre Choreographer
Fabian Aloise for Evita at The London Palladium
Best Set Design
Tom Pye (Set Design) & Ash J Woodward (Video Design) for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre
Best Lighting Design
Aideen Malone (Lighting Design) & Roland Horvath (Video Design) for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre
Best New Production in Affiliate Theatre
The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams at The Yard Theatre
Best New Opera Production
Dead Man Walking by English National Opera at London Coliseum
Best New Dance Production
Into The Hairy by Sharon Eyal for S-E-D at Sadler's Wells
Outstanding Musical Contribution
Chris Fenwick (Musical Supervision & Arrangements) & Sean Hayes (Live Piano Performance of Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue) for Good Night, Oscar at Barbican Theatre