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Farmer's Daughter Diaries: Backstage at Schmigadoon! With McKenzie Kurtz, Episode 5: Get Ready With Betsy

The Broadway star reveals her go-to drugstore products and signature red lip in the latest installment of her Broadway.com vlog

Farmer's Daughter Diaries
by Sophia Rubino • Apr 17, 2026
McKenzie Kurtz

What to Know

  • McKenzie Kurtz stars as Betsy in Schmigadoon! on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre and documents her experience in her weekly vlog series, Farmer’s Daughter Diaries
  • Episode 5 features a fan-requested “Get Ready With Me,” where Kurtz shares her two-show day makeup routine, favorite drugstore products and signature red lip
  • New episodes drop every Friday, with additional highlights featured on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal

McKenzie Kurtz plays the flirtatious and fun-loving ingénue Betsy in Schmigadoon!, which begins performances at the Nederlander Theatre on April 4. The Broadway favorite, who has starred in Wicked, Frozen and The Heart of Rock and Roll, is taking fans behind the scenes during rehearsals and into previews with her six-episode vlog, Farmer's Daughter Diaries.

The content in her fifth episode comes highly requested from the fans. Kurtz does her spin on a Betsy-fied GRWM (get ready with me), revealing her two-show day makeup and sharing how previews of Schmigadoon! have been going. If you’re looking to incorporate some new products into your own beauty routine, Kurtz is the drugstore queen. You can even recreate the signature red lip Kurtz so frequently sports.

Episodes of Farmer's Daughter Diaries are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

 

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