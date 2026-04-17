A Starry Equation: Ayo Edebiri + Don Cheadle = Broadway’s Proof Opening

Proof is David Auburn’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play about a young woman named Catherine, the daughter of renowned mathematics professor Robert, who is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory proof is discovered after his death. In its first-ever Broadway revival, the cast is led by The Bear Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri and Oscar nominee Don Cheadle, who celebrated their Broadway debuts on the opening night carpet. They were joined by their co-stars, Tony winner Kara Young and Jin Ha, director Thomas Kail and playwright David Auburn. With support from VIPs Matt Damon, Michelle Williams and Nicholas Braun, the red carpet proved to be the hottest in town. Check out the photos and gallery below to see the stars and VIPs in action.

Ayo Edebiri makes her Broadway debut as Catherine in Proof on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Don Cheadle makes his Broadway debut in Proof on Broadway as Robert. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Tony winner Kara Young returns to Broadway in Proof as Claire, the sister of Edebiri's character. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Jin Ha wears a Qween Jean original on the opening night carpet of Proof on Broadway, in which he plays math nerd Hal. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)