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A Starry Equation: Ayo Edebiri + Don Cheadle = Broadway’s Proof Opening

The Broadway revival of David Auburn’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama draws Matt Damon, Michelle Williams and more to a packed opening night red carpet

Photo Op
by Sophia Rubino • Apr 17, 2026
“Proof” stars Ayo Edebiri, Kara Young, Don Cheadle and Jin Ha pose on opening night
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • David Auburn’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play returns to Broadway, helmed by Hamilton director Thomas Kail
  • Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle make their Broadway debuts alongside Tony winner Kara Young and Jin Ha
  • VIPs, including Matt Damon, Michelle Williams and Nicholas Braun, attended the red carpet, making it one of Broadway’s hottest opening night events

Proof is David Auburn’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play about a young woman named Catherine, the daughter of renowned mathematics professor Robert, who is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory proof is discovered after his death. In its first-ever Broadway revival, the cast is led by The Bear Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri and Oscar nominee Don Cheadle, who celebrated their Broadway debuts on the opening night carpet. They were joined by their co-stars, Tony winner Kara Young and Jin Ha, director Thomas Kail and playwright David Auburn. With support from VIPs Matt Damon, Michelle Williams and Nicholas Braun, the red carpet proved to be the hottest in town. Check out the photos and gallery below to see the stars and VIPs in action.

Ayo Edebiri makes her Broadway debut as Catherine in Proof on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Don Cheadle makes his Broadway debut in Proof on Broadway as Robert. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Tony winner Kara Young returns to Broadway in Proof as Claire, the sister of Edebiri's character. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Jin Ha wears a Qween Jean original on the opening night carpet of Proof on Broadway, in which he plays math nerd Hal. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Original Hal in Proof Ben Shenkman and wife Lauren Greilsheimer attend the opening night of the Broadway revival. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

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