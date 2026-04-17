A Starry Equation: Ayo Edebiri + Don Cheadle = Broadway’s Proof Opening

“Proof” stars Ayo Edebiri, Kara Young, Don Cheadle and Jin Ha pose on opening night (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Proof is David Auburn’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play about a young woman named Catherine, the daughter of renowned mathematics professor Robert, who is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory proof is discovered after his death. In its first-ever Broadway revival, the cast is led by The Bear Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri and Oscar nominee Don Cheadle, who celebrated their Broadway debuts on the opening night carpet. They were joined by their co-stars, Tony winner Kara Young and Jin Ha, director Thomas Kail and playwright David Auburn. With support from VIPs Matt Damon, Michelle Williams and Nicholas Braun, the red carpet proved to be the hottest in town. Check out the photos and gallery below to see the stars and VIPs in action.