Broadway’s Schmigadoon! Reveals First Look Photos

Sara Chase, McKenzie Kurtz, Brad Oscar, Alex Brightman and the Broadway company of "Schmigadoon!" (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Schmigadoon!, a town previously only accessible by magical bridge, is finally visible in these first look photos. Now playing at the Nederlander Theatre, the comedic love letter to Golden Age musicals stars Alex Brightman as Josh Skinner and Sara Chase as Melissa Gimble, with Ana Gasteyer as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada as Florence Menlove, Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ivan Hernandez as Doc, Maulik Pancholy as The Reverend, Max Clayton as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy and Ayaan Diop as Carson.

Get a first look at the Broadway production in the newly released photos below.

Alex Brightman as Josh Skinner and McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy in Schmigadoon! (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Ana Gasteyer as Mildred Layton and the cast of Schmigadoon! (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Sara Chase as Melissa Gimble and Max Clayton as Danny Bailey in Schmigadoon! (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate and the Broadway company of Schmigadoon! (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

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