Krysta Rodriguez to Star as Roxie Hart in Broadway’s Chicago

Whoopee! Krysta Rodriguez, known for the television show Smash and its recent Broadway musical adaptation, will join the Broadway company of Chicago. She will star as Roxie Hart beginning on June 15 at the Ambassador Theatre.

In addition to Smash, Rodriguez’s Broadway credits include Into the Woods, The Collaboration, Spring Awakening, First Date, The Addams Family, In the Heights, A Chorus Line and Good Vibrations.

The current cast of Chicago features Rachel Schur as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Nik Walker as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Zach Bravo, Austin Dunn, Jennifer Dunne, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Jenny Laroche, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mariah Reives, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm and Jeff Sullivan.

Chicago is directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking. The Tony-winning musical revival features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb.

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