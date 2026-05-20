Celebrity Autobiography Opens With Kenan Thompson, Rita Wilson, Nia Vardalos & More

Eugene Pack and Dayle Reyfel’s Celebrity Autobiography is turning a new page on Broadway. Featuring a rotating cast of celebrities throughout its run, Broadway.com hit the red carpet to chat with the opening night cast, creative team and VIP guests about the starry staging.

Two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks, whose wife Rita Wilson both produces and stars in Celebrity Autobiography, calls the show a “bona fide, brilliant idea.” The show will make you want to do one of two things, Hanks says: “Number one, come and read somebody else’s autobiography. And number two, never write an autobiography yourself.”

Pack, who created and co-directs the production with Reyfel, knows that the contents of an autobiography become heightened when performed on stage. “When you read them out loud, you cannot believe that people wrote this work,” he says.

Cast member Nia Vardalos praises the production on its ability to adapt based on the constantly-rotating performers. “It is so well-constructed and my hat is off to them,” she says. “It’s so well done.”

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