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Celebrity Autobiography Opens With Kenan Thompson, Rita Wilson, Nia Vardalos & More

Broadway.com spoke with cast members about the rotating celebrity lineup and hilarious memoir moments

On the Scene
by Sophia Rubino • May 20, 2026
Kenan Thompson

What to Know

  • Celebrity Autobiography officially opened on Broadway with a rotating celebrity cast, including producer and performer Rita Wilson, Kenan Thompson and Nia Vardalos alongside creators Eugene Pack and Dayle Reyfel
  • Tom Hanks praised the hit comedy at opening night, calling the show a “bona fide, brilliant idea” that hilariously transforms celebrity memoirs into live entertainment
  • Opening night guests celebrated the production’s adaptable format and sharp comedic staging, highlighting the show’s unique approach to celebrity autobiographies on Broadway

Eugene Pack and Dayle Reyfel’s Celebrity Autobiography is turning a new page on Broadway. Featuring a rotating cast of celebrities throughout its run, Broadway.com hit the red carpet to chat with the opening night cast, creative team and VIP guests about the starry staging.

Two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks, whose wife Rita Wilson both produces and stars in Celebrity Autobiography, calls the show a “bona fide, brilliant idea.” The show will make you want to do one of two things, Hanks says: “Number one, come and read somebody else’s autobiography. And number two, never write an autobiography yourself.”

Pack, who created and co-directs the production with Reyfel, knows that the contents of an autobiography become heightened when performed on stage. “When you read them out loud, you cannot believe that people wrote this work,” he says.

Cast member Nia Vardalos praises the production on its ability to adapt based on the constantly-rotating performers. “It is so well-constructed and my hat is off to them,” she says. “It’s so well done.”

 

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