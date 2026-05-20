Schmigadoon! Announces 2027 North American Tour

The town of Schmigadoon! will soon be popping up across North America. The Best Musical Tony nominee will launch a North American tour in fall of 2027, premiering at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre before traveling across the U.S. and Canada, with major engagements slated for Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and more. Further cities and casting will be announced at a later date.

Schmigadoon! follows New York doctors Josh and Melissa as they find themselves in a magical town that’s a Golden Age musical come to life. With a Tony-nominated book and libretto by Cinco Paul, Schmigadoon! is directed and choreographed on Broadway by Tony nominee Christopher Gattelli.

The Broadway production opened at the Nederlander Theatre on April 20 starring Alex Brightman as Josh Skinner and Tony nominee Sara Chase as Melissa Gimble, with Tony nominee Ana Gasteyer as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada as Florence Menlove, Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ayaan Diop as Carson, Ivan Hernandez as Doc, Max Clayton as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy and Maulik Pancholy as The Reverend.

The musical features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design by Tom Watson and makeup design by Ashley Ryan. Orchestrations are by Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, music supervision and arrangements are by David Chase and music direction is by Steven Malone.