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First Look: Jon Cryer in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Off-Broadway

The Two and a Half Men and Pretty in Pink star began performances as Vice Principal Douglas Panch on May 11 at New World Stages

First Look
by Jonah de Forest • May 20, 2026
Jon Cryer as Vice Principal Douglas Panch in "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

What to Know

  • New production photos offer a first look at Jon Cryer as Vice Principal Douglas Panch in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee off-Broadway
  • Cryer joined the New World Stages revival on May 11, appearing alongside Kevin McHale, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Lilli Cooper and more
  • The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is scheduled to run off-Broadway through September 6 at New World Stages

Emmy-winning funny guy Jon Cryer joined the off-Broadway cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee as Vice Principal Douglas Panch on May 11. The Pretty in Pink and Two and a Half Men star performs alongside a stacked cast that includes Glee alum Kevin McHale, Jasmine Amy Rogers and Lilli Cooper. New production shots show Cryer in action as a sardonic school administrator seeking psychic reprieve. Head over to New World Stages to see the fun for yourself, where Spelling Bee is currently running through September 6.

Jon Cryer as Vice Principal Douglas Panch and Lilli Cooper as Rona Lisa Peretti in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Photo: Joan Marcus)
Jon Cryer as Vice Principal Douglas Panch in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Photo: Joan Marcus)

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The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

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