First Look: Jon Cryer in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Off-Broadway

Emmy-winning funny guy Jon Cryer joined the off-Broadway cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee as Vice Principal Douglas Panch on May 11. The Pretty in Pink and Two and a Half Men star performs alongside a stacked cast that includes Glee alum Kevin McHale, Jasmine Amy Rogers and Lilli Cooper. New production shots show Cryer in action as a sardonic school administrator seeking psychic reprieve. Head over to New World Stages to see the fun for yourself, where Spelling Bee is currently running through September 6.

Jon Cryer as Vice Principal Douglas Panch and Lilli Cooper as Rona Lisa Peretti in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Jon Cryer as Vice Principal Douglas Panch in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Get tickets to The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee!