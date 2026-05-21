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Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and More Celebrate Family Equality at Star-Studded Gala

The annual Family Equality gala raised more than $1 million, with Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Wilson and other Broadway stars reflecting on the importance of LGBTQ+ family advocacy

On the Scene
by Sophia Rubino • May 21, 2026
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

What to Know

  • Family Equality hosted its annual gala on May 11, raising more than $1 million to support LGBTQ+ families and family-building initiatives, with stars including Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Wilson and Nicholas Christopher in attendance
  • Harris and husband David Burtka received the Luminary Award for their advocacy and visibility supporting LGBTQ+ families, with Harris emphasizing that “family is paramount” regardless of background or beliefs
  • Tony nominees Ali Louis Bourzgui, Wilson and Christopher highlighted the importance of chosen family, inclusivity and love in parenting while supporting Family Equality’s mission of advancing equality for LGBTQ+ households

LGBTQ+ advocacy group Family Equality hosted its annual star-studded fundraising gala on May 11, raising over one million dollars to help members of the community build families. Broadway.com attended the event and spoke with Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris, Tony nominee Patrick Wilson and more about the impact of the non-profit organization.

Harris and his husband David Burtka received the Luminary Award at this year’s gala for their visibility, advocacy and enduring commitment to LGBTQ+ families. “I think regardless of what your beliefs are, family is paramount,” says Harris. “We champion this idea, but also just represent as a family with two kids that we love and spend all our time on.”

Ali Louis Bourzgui, a Tony nominee for The Lost Boys, comments on the importance of the foundation. “This is such an important night because it raises awareness for the fact that a family can involve anybody, it can be anything and it’s a beautiful thing,” he says. Another Tony nominee from The Lost Boys, producer Patrick Wilson, is reminded of the message of the original movie at the gala. “One of the things that struck me about the movie was that it was a movie about your chosen family, loyalty to your own family, your friends and finding your tribe,” Wilson says. “And this? There’s nothing better.”

Tony nominee Nicholas Christopher feels deeply connected to the cause of Family Equality. “We’re lucky enough to have two little girls at home,” Christopher says of himself and wife Jennifer Locke Christopher. “We understand the love that it takes to raise children and to raise good people. No matter who’s in that household, as long as there’s love, I think that’s what we need.”

See more from the event in the video below.

Star Files

Ali Louis Bourzgui

Nicholas Christopher

Hannah Cruz

Neil Patrick Harris
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