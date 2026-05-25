Titanique's Marla Mindelle Credits Her Capricorn Nature as Broadway Stars Reveal Their Competitive Sides

How can there be competition in the arts? Especially when the shows and performances are all so wildly different? Oh, pish posh. A little healthy competition among Broadway’s best is part of the fun. So we asked the 2026 Tony nominees to rate their competitive streak on a scale from one to 10, and the answers were revealing.

Case in point: Titanique's Marla Mindelle credits her solid eight status to being a Capricorn. Since we are hardly astrology experts, we did a little digging. According to the internet, Capricorns are known for their “relentless ambition and unmatched work ethic.” Sounds about right. After all, it’s been 84 years (or something like that) since Mindelle first started steering this gloriously unhinged Céline Dion musical voyage toward Broadway grandeur.