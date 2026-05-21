Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2027

Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty in "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)" on Broadway (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Two Strangers will now be carrying cakes across North America. Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is launching a North American tour in fall of 2027, premiering at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, before continuing onto cities across the U.S. and Canada. Additional tour stops and casting will be announced at a later date.

The Best Musical Tony nominee follows upbeat Brit Dougal and no-nonsense Robin as they navigate New York City, uncovering secrets and finding second chances. With a Tony-nominated book and libretto by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, Two Strangers is directed and choreographed on Broadway by Tony nominee Tim Jackson.

The Broadway production opened at the Longacre Theatre on November 20 starring first-time Tony nominees Sam Tutty as Dougal and Christiani Pitts as Robin. The musical features scenic and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Tony Gayle, orchestrations by Lux Pyramid and music supervision by Nick Finlow.