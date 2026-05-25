Inside the 2026 Broadway Across America/BTC Regional Apprenticeship Program

Every career in theater starts somewhere, and for the 2026 Broadway Across America/BTC Regional Apprenticeship Program participants, that journey began with 14 weeks of immersive, hands-on experience in BAA offices across North America. Sponsored by The John Gore Organization, the annual, paid apprenticeship program is designed for college undergraduate juniors, seniors and recent college graduates interested in pursuing a career in theater administration.

After learning from and contributing within Broadway Across America offices around the country, the cohort met in New York City for a memorable week of connection and inspiration. Participants visited the JGO headquarters, networked with theater professionals from across the industry, toured the Museum of Broadway and saw Broadway shows. The trip offered the apprentices a chance to celebrate their accomplisments while building new relationships and deepening their understanding of the myriad career opportunities that exist beyond the stage.

Olivia Massiah, an apprentice in New York, reflected on her personal growth over the course of the program. She explained that she went from feeling intimidated while sitting in on her very first meeting, to becoming a part of the team. This hit her in a meeting when she realized, “I understood everything they were talking about, understood why they were talking about it, and I felt in that moment, ‘Oh my gosh, I have learned so much. I am a part of this.’”

Visit BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com/Apprenticeship for more information about the program, and watch the video below to meet the Spring 2026 class: