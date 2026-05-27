Titanique’s Constantine Rousouli Is More Prepared for the Tonys Than Most Nominees

Every year, we ask Tony nominees how much of their acceptance speeches they’ve already written in their heads. Every year, we get a lot of “Who, me? Nothing!” answers. We understand the instinct. You want to seem humble, surprised and charming. Also, planning an acceptance speech feels a little like tempting fate.

Which is why it was so refreshing to hear Titanique star and co-creator Constantine Rousouli answer with complete honesty. According to Rousouli, about 60 percent of his speech is already locked in, while the remaining 40 percent will be dangerously off the cuff. Coming from the man behind one of the most gloriously unhinged musical premises in recent memory, that ratio feels just about perfect.