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Learn the Surprising Broadway History of New York’s Waldorf Astoria Residences

Find out more about the storied Midtown landmark where the five first-time Tony nominees for Best Leading Actress in a Musical met for portraits and conversation

The Broadway Show
by Jonah de Forest • Jun 1, 2026
Park Avenue entrance of the Waldorf Astoria New York
(Photo: c/o Optimist Consulting)

What to Know

  • The five first-time Tony nominees for Best Leading Actress in a Musical got together at the storied Waldorf Astoria Residences New York for The Broadway Show
  • The Waldorf Astoria includes both luxury hotel rooms and full-time residences
  • The landmark hosted the first Tony Awards in 1947 and has ties to Broadway history through longtime resident Cole Porter

We’d like to propose a toast to the Waldorf Astoria Residences New York. When all five first-time Tony nominees for Best Leading Actress in a Musical—Sara ChaseStephanie HsuCaissie LevyMarla Mindelle and Christiani Pitts—got together to chat with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek and The Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal as well as sit for an epic photoshoot in the Grand Salon, we had to learn more about the stunning setting.

The Steinway Piano used by Cole Porter at the Waldorf Astoria Residences New York (Photo: c/o Optimist Consulting)

Turns out the Waldorf’s opulent ballroom was where the very first Tony Awards were presented in 1947. You can imagine such an event in the Midtown Manhattan landmark, which boasts a gilded Art Deco design, though these days, it also offers cutting-edge technology. Though the Waldorf is known for its luxurious hotel rooms, it is also home to full-time residents. In fact, Cole Porter lived at the Waldorf for 30 years and composed  on a Steinway piano that can still be seen in the lobby.

Beyond Broadway, the Waldorf has hosted Prince Rainier III of Monaco and Grace Kelly’s engagement party, President John F. Kennedy’s birthday gala and a special address by Queen Elizabeth II. Only the best for the five first-time nominees, of course. It’s the top!

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