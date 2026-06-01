Learn the Surprising Broadway History of New York’s Waldorf Astoria Residences

We’d like to propose a toast to the Waldorf Astoria Residences New York. When all five first-time Tony nominees for Best Leading Actress in a Musical—Sara Chase, Stephanie Hsu, Caissie Levy, Marla Mindelle and Christiani Pitts—got together to chat with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek and The Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal as well as sit for an epic photoshoot in the Grand Salon, we had to learn more about the stunning setting.

The Steinway Piano used by Cole Porter at the Waldorf Astoria Residences New York (Photo: c/o Optimist Consulting)

Turns out the Waldorf’s opulent ballroom was where the very first Tony Awards were presented in 1947. You can imagine such an event in the Midtown Manhattan landmark, which boasts a gilded Art Deco design, though these days, it also offers cutting-edge technology. Though the Waldorf is known for its luxurious hotel rooms, it is also home to full-time residents. In fact, Cole Porter lived at the Waldorf for 30 years and composed on a Steinway piano that can still be seen in the lobby.

Beyond Broadway, the Waldorf has hosted Prince Rainier III of Monaco and Grace Kelly’s engagement party, President John F. Kennedy’s birthday gala and a special address by Queen Elizabeth II. Only the best for the five first-time nominees, of course. It’s the top!