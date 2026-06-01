Alicia Keys Is on Fire at the Opening of Hell’s Kitchen in Los Angeles

Alicia Keys’ semi-autobiographical musical Hell’s Kitchen is currently touring the country following its hit Broadway run. The singer-songwriter kicked off opening night of the show at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on May 27. Before the performance, she made a red-carpet appearance with her husband, Swizz Beatz, and her mother, Terria Joseph.

After the show, Keys surprised everyone by joining the cast onstage. She praised the cast and creative team and shared why bringing Hell’s Kitchen to Los Angeles held special meaning. Keys also gave a shoutout to her mother, who helped inspire the emotional mother-daughter dynamic at the center of the show. Keys then remained onstage to personally greet and congratulate the full company of Hell’s Kitchen on their performances before posing for a joyous group photo.

Alicia Keys and National Tour Company of "Hell's Kitchen" (Photo by Unique Nicole)

The North American Tour of Hell’s Kitchen stars Maya Drake as Ali, Kennedy Caughell as Jersey, Roz White as Miss Liza Jane, Desmond Sean Ellington as Davis and JonAvery Worrell as Knuck. They are joined by Stemarciae Bain, Miya Bass, Jaylen T. Bryant, Rashada Dawan, Sherée Marcelle Dunwell, ’Zaiah Ellis, Mae-Lynn Flores, Marques Furr, Destini Hendricks, Jeffrey May Hyche, Alfred Jackson, GiGi Lewis, Christopher Miller, Usman Ali Mughal, Chikezie Nwankwo, Sangeetha “Sang” Santhebennur, Marley Soleil, Beda Spindola, Asten Stewart, Teetee, Sydney Townsend, Timothy Wilson and Ethan Zundell. Hell’s Kitchen features Keys’ vibrant musical catalog and a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz. Michael Grief directs and Camille A. Brown choreographs.