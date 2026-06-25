François Arnaud, David Corenswet and Yvonne Strahovski to Star in Three Days of Rain Broadway Revival

The first Broadway revival of Richard Greenberg’s Three Days of Rain will come to Broadway this spring, starring Heated Rivalry breakout actor François Arnaud, Superman leading man David Corenswet and The Handmaid’s Tale’s Yvonne Strahovski. Directed by Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro, the revival will begin performances in February 2027 at a Shubert Theatre to be announced.

“Three Days of Rain is truly one of the most beautiful plays I’ve ever done or experienced,” said Shapiro in a statement. “Steeped in the brilliantly funny and enchantingly complex world of Greenberg, the story follows two generations of New York intelligentsia as they navigate the burden of family, the seduction of art and the necessity of love over time and eternity.”

Set in New York, Three Days of Rain centers on a brother, his sister and their childhood friend who meet to settle their parents' estate. The two fathers were longtime friends and partners in architecture; their legacy is the brilliantly daring creation, the 1960s Janeway House. But whose was the guiding hand? In this tense and brittle reunion, much more is at stake than who gets the house.

Arnaud will play Pip/Theo in his Broadway debut. In addition to Heated Rivalry, his screen credits include Count My Lies, Twinless, F**ktoys and the upcoming Abril, Someone’s Daughter and Alice.

Corenswet will make his Broadway debut as Walker/Ned. He starred as Clark Kent in the 2025 Superman film and will reprise his role in Man of Tomorrow. Additional film credits include Twisters, The Greatest Hits and Pearl. On television, Corenswet has starred in We Own This City, Hollywood and The Politician.

Strahovski, an Emmy nominee for The Handmaid’s Tale, will play Nan/Lina. She made her Broadway debut in Golden Boy at Lincoln Center. She can be seen on television in Teacup, Stateless and the upcoming Bad Monkey, as well as in the film The Tomorrow War.

Three Days of Rain debuted on Broadway in 2006, directed by Joe Mantello. It starred Julia Roberts and Bradley Cooper in their Broadway debuts and Paul Rudd. Nominated for two Tony Awards, Santo Loquasto received a nod for his scenic design and Paul Gallo for lighting design. The show had 26 preview performances and 70 regular performances.

Creative team, dates and more information will be announced shortly.