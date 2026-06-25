 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Matteo Lane and Krysta Rodriguez Razzle Dazzle in New Chicago Production Photos

See the new Billy Flynn and Roxie Hart in the long-running Broadway musical

First Look
by Jonah de Forest • Jun 25, 2026
Krysta Rodriguez as Roxie Hart and Matteo Lane as Billy Flynn in "Chicago"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

What to Know

  • New production photos show Matteo Lane as Billy Flynn and Krysta Rodriguez as Roxie Hart in Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre
  • Rodriguez began performances as Roxie on June 15, while Lane stepped into the role of Billy Flynn on June 22
  • The Chicago cast also features Sophie Carmen-Jones, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Red Concepción and M. Kilgore, with Mark Ballas joining as Billy Flynn on July 20 and Ivy beginning as Roxie Hart on August 17

A killer duo has stepped into Chicago on Broadway. Comedian Matteo Lane and theater darling Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, Smash) have assumed the roles of Billy Flynn and Roxie Hart in the long-running musical. The razzle dazzle cast also features Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Jacqueline B. Arnold as as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and M. Kilgore as Mary Sunshine. New production shots show Lane, Rodriguez and the Cook County crew giving us “All That Jazz” at the Ambassador Theatre. Check out the photos and full gallery below!

Krysta Rodriguez as Roxie Hart in Chicago (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
Matteo Lane as Billy Flynn in Chicago (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
Matteo Lane as Billy Flynn and Krysta Rodriguez as Roxie Hart in Chicago (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
Krysta Rodriguez as Roxie Hart and Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly in Chicago (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
View the Full Gallery Here


Get tickets to Chicago!

Related Shows

Chicago

from $81.10

Star Files

Jacqueline B. Arnold

Sophie Carmen-Jones

Red Concepción

Matteo Lane

Krysta Rodriguez
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Meet the 2026 Jimmy Awards Winners: Jake James and Samia Posadas Reflect on Their Big Wins
  2. A Few Good Men and The Sound of Music Set for Lincoln Center Theater's 2026-2027 Broadway Season
  3. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis’ Warriors Musical to Open on Broadway in Spring 2027
Back to Top