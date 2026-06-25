Matteo Lane and Krysta Rodriguez Razzle Dazzle in New Chicago Production Photos

A killer duo has stepped into Chicago on Broadway. Comedian Matteo Lane and theater darling Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, Smash) have assumed the roles of Billy Flynn and Roxie Hart in the long-running musical. The razzle dazzle cast also features Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Jacqueline B. Arnold as as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and M. Kilgore as Mary Sunshine. New production shots show Lane, Rodriguez and the Cook County crew giving us “All That Jazz” at the Ambassador Theatre. Check out the photos and full gallery below!

Krysta Rodriguez as Roxie Hart in Chicago (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Matteo Lane as Billy Flynn in Chicago (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Matteo Lane as Billy Flynn and Krysta Rodriguez as Roxie Hart in Chicago (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Krysta Rodriguez as Roxie Hart and Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly in Chicago (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)



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