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First Look at Adrienne Warren in Proof on Broadway

The Tony winner joins Ayo Edebiri, Don Cheadle and Jin Ha for the final weeks of David Auburn’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play

First Look
by Jonah de Forest • Jun 30, 2026
Adrienne Warren as Claire in "Proof"
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

What to Know

  • New production photos show Adrienne Warren as Claire in Proof on Broadway
  • Warren joins Ayo Edebiri, Don Cheadle and Jin Ha for the final three weeks of David Auburn’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama at the Booth Theatre
  • A Tony winner for Tina, Warren will perform in the production through July 19

Tony winner Adrienne Warren joins the cast of Proof on Broadway tonight for the final three weeks of the production. Warren stars alongside Ayo Edebiri, Don Cheadle and Jin Ha in David Auburn’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama. New production shots show Warren in action as Claire, the level-headed sister to Edebiri’s Catherine.

Known for her star turns in Tina and The Last Five Years, this marks Warren’s first straight play on Broadway. You’re not going to want to miss Warren bringing her steely focus to the Booth Theatre.

Ayo Edebiri as Catherine and Adrienne Warren as Claire in Proof (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Get tickets to Proof!

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Proof

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