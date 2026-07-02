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The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal Earns Five 2026 NY Emmy Nominations

The nationally syndicated series was recognized in five categories, including Talk Program and Short-Form Content

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by Sophia Rubino • Jul 2, 2026
Paul Wontorek and Tamsen Fadal
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal earned five 2026 New York Emmy Award nominations, including Talk Program: Long-Form Content
  • Tamsen Fadal and Paul Wontorek received individual nominations, while the show's Jonathan Groff feature and The Tonys' First-Timers Club were also recognized
  • The Broadway Show is co-produced by Broadway.com and the John Gore Organization

The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the weekly nationally syndicated, Broadway-focused TV program, has been honored by the New York Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences with five 2026 New York Emmy Award nominations.

Fadal was nominated in the Program Host/Moderator category, while Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek was nominated as a Program Correspondent. "The Tonys' First-Timers Club," detailing six 2025 first-time Tony nominees, was honored in the category Magazine Program: Single Program. The segment “In the Footsteps of Bobby Darin,” in which Wontorek interviewed Tony winner Jonathan Groff about his process of channeling the famed singer for the biomusical Just In Time, was nominated in the Interview/Discussion: Short-Form Content category. The program as a whole was nominated for Talk Program: Long-Form Content.

The team behind the show includes Zack R. Smith (Director), Ryan Windess (Director of Photography), Wontorek (Producer/Correspondent), Beth Stevens (Supervising Producer/Correspondent), Caitlin Moynihan (Senior Producer), Lindsey Sullivan (Senior Producer), Charlie Cooper (Correspondent), Perry Sook (Correspondent), Eddie Lebron (Camera) and Nick Shakra (Camera). 

The Broadway Show features Fadal, John Gore, Rich Jaffe, Lauren Reid and Bob Bucci as Executive Producers. The series is co-produced by Broadway.com’s parent company, the John Gore Organization.

Check out the nominated segment with Jonathan Groff below!

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