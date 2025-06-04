Sadie Sink, Darren Criss, Mia Farrow, the Creators of Operation Mincemeat and More in a Tony First-Timers Episode of The Broadway Show

The Tony Awards are coming to Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 8, and this week on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, we're celebrating as many first-time nominees as we can pack into one episode.

Catch up on Broadway.com's annual celebration of first-time Tony nominees with our series of spotlights on Sunset Boulevard's Nicole Scherzinger, Maybe Happy Ending's Darren Criss, Real Women Have Curves' Justina Machado, John Proctor is the Villain's Sadie Sink, Oh, Mary!'s Conrad Ricamora and Dead Outlaw's Jeb Brown. Click on the nominees' names to watch extended interviews with each first-timer and see the full gallery from our exclusive photo shoot with this year's exciting group of performers.

Jak Malone

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts—better known as SpitLip—join Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens for a conversation about the making of the hit British import, Operation Mincemeat. While the group shares samples from their Tony-nominated score, Broadway.com also gets a visit from the show's Tony-nominated star Jak Malone, who sings his showstopping ballad "Dear Bill" in the Broadway.com studio.

Taylor Trensch earned his first Tony nomination for his performance as Skeets Miller in the Broadway revival of Floyd Collins. Follow Trensch backstage at the Vivian Beaumont Theater as he offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour.

Celebrated film actress Mia Farrow is a first-time Tony nominee for her performance in Jen Silverman's two-hander The Roommate. See Farrow sit down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek to talk about this unexpected career milestone.

Continuing the celebration of first-timers, we're looking back on our sitdowns with Good Night, and Good Luck nominee George Clooney, newcomer Jasmine Amy Rogers, who broke onto the scene as the title star of BOOP!, and more of the season's standouts.

Also on hand to reflect on the Broadway season are returning nominees Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard of Death Becomes Her, Gypsy star Audra McDonald and more.

The Buena Vista Social Club band will be presented with a Special Tony Award at this year's ceremony. See Broadway Show correspondent Perry Sook talk with Music Director Marco Paguia and guitarist David Oquendo about the special honor.

The season of fan favorites were celebrated at the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards! Peek inside this year's event with Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jonathan Groff, Nicole Scherzinger, Zoey Deutch and more.

Plus, the Road to the Jimmy Awards continues in Nashville, Tennessee at the TPAC Spotlight Awards.

