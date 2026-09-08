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The Queen Bee Has Arrived: School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play Starts Broadway Performances Tonight

Jocelyn Bioh's comedy, directed by Whitney White and starring Patina Miller and Denée Benton, begins a limited Broadway engagement at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Curtain Up
by Sophia Rubino • Sep 8, 2026
Jocelyn Bioh
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play begins Broadway performances September 8, with opening night on September 28 and a limited run through November 1
  • Denée Benton and Patina Miller star in Jocelyn Bioh's comedy, directed by Whitney White
  • Set in 1986 Ghana, the play follows a boarding school rivalry over the Miss Ghana pageant

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play begins Broadway performances on September 8 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, ahead of opening night on September 28. The production will play a limited run through November 1.

Written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Whitney White, School Girls features scenic design by Teresa L. Williams, costume design by Tony winner Qween Jean, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Cody Spencer, wig, hair and makeup design by Nikiya Mathis and dialect coaching by Dawn-Elin Fraser.

The cast features Lucia Aremu as Ama, Denée Benton as Paulina, Patina Miller as Eloise Amponsah, Erin Morton as Nana, Nia Otchere-Sarfo as Gifty, Jordan Rice as Mercy, Jasmine Amy Rogers as Ericka and Heather Alicia Simms as Headmistress Francis.

In this bright, biting comedy, becoming Miss Ghana 1986 would mean fame, fortune and prosperity. At least, that’s what Paulina—the queen bee of Aburi Girls Boarding School—believes. When the pageant recruiter comes to school, Paulina and her crew pull out all the stops. But to their surprise, a new transfer student from America kicks the competition into a higher, far more personal gear.

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School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play

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Star Files

Lucia Aremu

Denée Benton

Patina Miller

Erin Morton

Nia Otchere-Sarfo

Jordan Rice

Jasmine Amy Rogers

Heather Alicia Simms
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