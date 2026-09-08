The Queen Bee Has Arrived: School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play Starts Broadway Performances Tonight

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play begins Broadway performances on September 8 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, ahead of opening night on September 28. The production will play a limited run through November 1.

Written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Whitney White, School Girls features scenic design by Teresa L. Williams, costume design by Tony winner Qween Jean, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Cody Spencer, wig, hair and makeup design by Nikiya Mathis and dialect coaching by Dawn-Elin Fraser.

The cast features Lucia Aremu as Ama, Denée Benton as Paulina, Patina Miller as Eloise Amponsah, Erin Morton as Nana, Nia Otchere-Sarfo as Gifty, Jordan Rice as Mercy, Jasmine Amy Rogers as Ericka and Heather Alicia Simms as Headmistress Francis.

In this bright, biting comedy, becoming Miss Ghana 1986 would mean fame, fortune and prosperity. At least, that’s what Paulina—the queen bee of Aburi Girls Boarding School—believes. When the pageant recruiter comes to school, Paulina and her crew pull out all the stops. But to their surprise, a new transfer student from America kicks the competition into a higher, far more personal gear.

Get tickets to School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play!