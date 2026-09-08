Jennifer Simard Joins Tony-Winning Musical Schmigadoon! on Broadway Tonight

There's a new mayoral candidate in town. Three-time Tony nominee Jennifer Simard is joining Broadway's Schmigadoon! as Mildred Layton beginning on September 8. Simard succeeds Tony nominee Ana Gasteyer in the role.

Simard earned Tony nominations for Death Becomes Her, Company and Disaster! Her other Broadway credits include Once Upon a One More Time, Company, Mean Girls, Hello, Dolly!, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Sister Act and Shrek the Musical. On screen, Simard has appeared in Somewhere in Queens, Sisters, Girls5eva, The Good Wife, Law & Order: SVU, The King of Queens and Younger.

In addition to Simard, the cast of Schmigadoon! features Alex Brightman as Josh Skinner, Sara Chase as Melissa Gimble, Ann Harada as Florence Menlove, Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ayaan Diop as Carson, Ivan Hernandez as Doc, Max Clayton as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy and Maulik Pancholy as The Reverend.

Schmigadoon!, based on the award-winning Apple Original series, is directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli with a book and score by Cinco Paul. It follows New York doctors Josh and Melissa as they set out on a couples’ backpacking retreat in an effort to revitalize their relationship. After getting lost on the trail, they find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople won’t stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere and the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other. The show won four 2025 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

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