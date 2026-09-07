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Former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Reece Weaver Gets 'Thunderstruck' in Chicago on Broadway Tonight

The America’s Sweethearts star makes her Broadway debut while NaTasha Yvette Williams and Red Concepción return to the Ambassador Theatre

Curtain Up
by Sophia Rubino • Sep 7, 2026
Reece Weaver
(Photo: c/o Aperture Public Relations)

What to Know

  • America’s Sweethearts star Reece Weaver joins Broadway’s Chicago as Roxie Hart on September 7
  • NaTasha Yvette Williams and Red Concepción return to Chicago as Matron "Mama" Morton and Amos Hart, respectively
  • They join Lissa deGuzman, Max von Essen and J. Workman at the Ambassador Theatre

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders star Reece Weaver makes her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago on September 7 at the Ambassador Theatre. She will perform for a six-week run through October 18. Additionally, NaTasha Yvette Williams returns as Matron "Mama" Morton and Red Concepción reprises his role as Amos Hart.

Weaver is a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and professional dancer best known for her appearance in Netflix’s America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. She earned her degree in dance from the University of Alabama.

Concepción made his Broadway debut in Chicago. Williams is a Tony nominee and Grammy winner for Some Like It Hot. Her additional Broadway credits include Wicked, Waitress and Chicken & Biscuits.

The trio join a cast that features Lissa deGuzman as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn and J. Workman as Mary Sunshine.

Chicago is directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking. The Tony-winning musical revival features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb.

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